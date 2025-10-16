Callahan Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.63.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,203.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,213.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $511.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.