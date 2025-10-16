Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 207.3% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $144.78 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

