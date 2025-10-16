Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys Shares of 33,138 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,724,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 8.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $602.22 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $586.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.48.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

