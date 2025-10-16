Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Position in Deere & Company $DE

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $571,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 97.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after buying an additional 361,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 23.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,150,000 after buying an additional 256,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Deere & Company by 874.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 243,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,028,000 after buying an additional 218,893 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DE opened at $448.62 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.76.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

