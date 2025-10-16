Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.0% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,363 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,438 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:WMT opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $869.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.