WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 203,981 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 203,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

