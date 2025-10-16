Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys 183,709 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,152.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.26.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.12.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

