Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Variant Private Wealth LLC

Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $179.62 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.36 and a one year high of $190.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.58. The company has a market capitalization of $426.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.