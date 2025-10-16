New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $130.94 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,959 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $130,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after acquiring an additional 506,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after acquiring an additional 734,939 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC set a $218.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $214.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.84. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

