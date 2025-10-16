iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 511.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 29.6%

BATS EFV opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

