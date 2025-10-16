Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 4,780 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Argus began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

