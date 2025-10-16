Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

