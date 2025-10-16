Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,709 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APH. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:APH opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

