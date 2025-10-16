Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Buys 303 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $418,486,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $388.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $386.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

