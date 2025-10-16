Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

