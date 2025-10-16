Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.9% in the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.61.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $736.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $687.48. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

