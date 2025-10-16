Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 50 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.61.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PH stock opened at $736.06 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.48. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.