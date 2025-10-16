Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 944 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $602.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $586.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.48. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

