WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.67.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $435.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $532.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

