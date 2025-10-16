PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Holdings Raised by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.7% in the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $151.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.