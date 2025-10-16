RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Position Raised by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $224,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $1,288,000. LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $170.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.47.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.