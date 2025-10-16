Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 458 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Wealthspan Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.1% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after purchasing an additional 339,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,776,000 after purchasing an additional 521,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,929,000 after purchasing an additional 616,559 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

