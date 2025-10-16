ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $924,000 in SAP SE $SAP

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,039 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SAP by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

SAP stock opened at $271.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $333.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $227.52 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

