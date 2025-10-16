WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 25,838 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,838 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

