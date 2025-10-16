Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 436,622 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 859,731 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,168,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.60.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.