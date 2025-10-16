Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Stake Reduced by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,662,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

