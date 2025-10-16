Aire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 44,295 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $63.17 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $71.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

