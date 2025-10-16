Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stock Holdings Lowered by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 0.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $122.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average is $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,272.01. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

