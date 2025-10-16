Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.91, for a total transaction of $553,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,174,424.61. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,572,233. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CRM opened at $236.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.21. The company has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

