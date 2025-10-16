Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3,206.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,349 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.6% during the second quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,458.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 39,331 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,335.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.12.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9%

ORLY opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

