Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 210 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $616,375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 30.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after purchasing an additional 846,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 900,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,228,000 after purchasing an additional 743,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.71.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $142.08 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $196.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

