Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.25.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.