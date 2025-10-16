Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 39 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $609.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $592.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.87.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.15.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

