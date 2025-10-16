Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 89,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VEU opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

