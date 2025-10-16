Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.03.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $435.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

