RCS Financial Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

RCS Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $478.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.44. The stock has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

