Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.85 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.93. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.