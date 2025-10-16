Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $82,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $241.76 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $285.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.55.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.91.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

