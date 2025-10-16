PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 271,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 113,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.