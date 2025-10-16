WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the second quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $387.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $240.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,318 shares of company stock worth $42,412,815. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

