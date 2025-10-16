Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys 895 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,318 shares of company stock worth $42,412,815. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $387.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $240.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

