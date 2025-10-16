WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349,988 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $185,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AZN stock opened at $84.83 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

