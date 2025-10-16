Target Corporation $TGT Stake Lessened by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 16.1% during the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 27.7% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 44.7% during the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $4,623,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Target Stock Up 2.2%

Target stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $160.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

