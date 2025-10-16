Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 248 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $129.35 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.17.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

