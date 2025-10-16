Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after buying an additional 949,735,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,259,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after buying an additional 7,894,919 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,371,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,990,000 after buying an additional 542,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,953,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,616,000 after buying an additional 523,107 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $276.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

