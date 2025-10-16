Nvest Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $226.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $255.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.39 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.23.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.15, for a total transaction of $14,569,939.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 627,846,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,987,479,868.95. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,333 shares of company stock worth $584,293,759. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

