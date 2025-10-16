iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,373 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,206 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 25.5%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

