Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 27,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

