Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 54.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $791.40 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $492.39 and a 12-month high of $792.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $711.83 and a 200 day moving average of $708.47.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.54.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

