Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 150.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,203.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $511.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,213.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,172.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

